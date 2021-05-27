Coast Guard airlifts man, 75, stranded in South Carolina marsh on a jet ski

The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a 75-year-old man with "health issues" who was stranded in a marsh near Charleston.

The man, who was not identified, was riding a jet ski when he ran aground near Edisto Beach, U.S. Coast Guard Jacksonville spokesperson David Micallef told Fox News.

The Charleston base attempted to rescue him, but due to how shallow the water was, any effort faced difficulty.

Instead, the Coast Guard diverted a rescue helicopter to airlift the man out, first dropping a swimmer to make his way out to the man and secure him in the airlift.

The man claimed he had "health issues," but he did not clarify to the Coast Guard what kind of issues.

The helicopter took the man to a nearby golf course, where he was safely released.

The man suffered no issues afterward, Micallef told Fox News.