Woman caught on camera dumping puppies next to dumpster behind store in Coachella, California

A woman in California is being sought by officials after she was caught Thursday on a security camera dumping a bag full of puppies next to a dumpster behind a store.

The Riverside County Animal Services said in a Facebook post the incident happened in Coachella after a woman was captured on surveillance video around 1 p.m. pulling up in a Jeep and getting out of the vehicle carrying a plastic bag.

The woman can then be seen walking towards a dumpster used for recycling materials and dropping the clear, plastic bag next to the bin before driving away.

“There is no excuse for dumping puppies,” Animal Services Commander Chris Mayer said in a statement. “Especially in today’s age when we or other shelters would be willing to get these animals to foster parents or rescue partners. This was a shameful act."

'DEAD' DOG ESCAPES GRAVE, SHOCKS OWNERS, AFTER BEING ACCIDENTALLY BURIED ALIVE

About an hour later, a passerby named John was rummaging through the trash discovered the puppies still alive, according to officials.

In total, there were 7 puppies inside the bag. All were 3 days old and were believed to be terrier mixes.

MINNESOTA WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY AFTER 64 DEAD CATS FOUND ON PROPERTY

Officials said had it not been for the Good Samaritan's actions, the puppies may not have survived much longer since temperatures in Coachella on Thursday were into the mid-90's.

“The Good Samaritan played a major role in saving these puppies’ lives,” Mayer said. “His actions were humane and heroic.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The puppies are now being cared for by a rescue shelter in Orange County, FOX11 reported.

The Riverside Animal Services Department is now hoping that someone will recognize the woman and turn her in. Mayer, who called the woman’s actions "despicable," said he's been in contact with investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff Office and the District Attorney’s office, who said she could face animal cruelty charges.