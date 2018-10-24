CNN offices in New York City evacuated over suspicious package

CNN's New York City bureau was among the businesses evacuated Wednesday morning when a suspicious device was reportedly found in the Time Warner Center's mailroom -- that discovery coming amid the intercept of similar devices earlier in the day intended for former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The Time Warner Center building, located at 10 Columbus Circle, was evacuated just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, the NYPD said. Police urged people to avoid the area. CNN anchors Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were on air at the time of the incident and continued to report from outside the building.

CNN president Jeff Zucker sent a note to employees saying the evacuation was ordered "out of an abundance of caution.”

“We are working with authorities to determine the severity of the situation. The NYPD is on scene, and we we [sic] working closely with them to take every precaution,” Zucker said in the statement.

The company is checking other bureaus as a precaution.

The series of reports of "potential explosive devices" began early Wednesday morning when it was announced the FBI was investigating a suspicious package addressed to the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York. But in a statement, the Secret Service said after that package was caught by officials late Tuesday, a second package addressed to Obama "was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC" on Wednesday morning.

On Monday, billionaire and liberal donor George Soros also received an explosive device sent to his home.

It's unclear if the incidents are related.

The Time Warner Center building attracts 16 million daily visitors, according to its website. Along with the CNN New York bureau, the center also houses a diverse array of shops and restaurants.