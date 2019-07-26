Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Cleveland’s Civil War monument damaged, suspect sought

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Police in Cleveland are searching for a suspect seen on video damaging the city’s 125-year-old Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument.

The alleged crime happened about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after the interior portion of the monument was closed for the day, Cleveland’s FOX 8 reported.

A suspect is seen climbing the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in Cleveland on Wednesday evening. (Surveillance video)

Surveillance video shows three people walking around the monument, which includes a pedestal and a group of Civil War soldiers preparing to fire a cannon.

One of the three people then climbs the statue and breaks off a portion of the cannon, the station reported.

The broken piece was later recovered, according to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Two men are seen around the base of the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in Cleveland on Wednesday evening. (Surveillance video)

The suspect will be charged with a felony under federal law, Ted Prosse, president of the city’s monument commission, told FOX 8.

The monument pays tribute to more than 9,000 Cuyahoga County residents who served in the Civil War, the report said.

In 2015, three suspects were sentenced to community service and ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution after damaging the monument, Cleveland.com reported.