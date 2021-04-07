Cleveland mayor’s aide charged with rape, sexual battery of victim who was 17 when alleged abuse began

An aide to Democratic Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has been accused of multiple sex assaults and rapes over a years-long span that began when the alleged victim was still a minor.

Alexander Lackey, 35, allegedly raped the victim on multiple occasions between October 2018, when she was 17, and January 2021, when police responded to his home for a domestic violence incident involving a 19-year-old woman, according to prosecutors.

In that incident, Lackey allegedly got into an argument with the woman, pushed her out the door and sprayed her in the face with an air freshener, News 5 Cleveland reported.

The two had met three years prior after Lackey dated the alleged victim’s mother, according to the station.

He was indicted on five counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery and a count of domestic violence, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Lackey has worked for the mayor since December 2014, Cleveland.com reported. Most recently, he was the city’s international affairs manager, and authorities indicted him in secret out of concern he might flee the country, according to the report.

He’s due back in court April 13.

The city said he was relieved of duty until at least April 12, when he will face a "pre-disciplinary hearing."

The accusations against Lackey aren’t the only criminal charges against someone in Mayor Jackson’s orbit this month.

Earlier this week, his 14-year-old great-grandson was charged with the attempted burglary of a gun store last June.

And his grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge over an alleged altercation with his girlfriend, in addition to separate charges of assault and failure to comply in nearby Parma, Cleveland 19 reported.