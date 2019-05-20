Cleveland Marathon runner, 22, dies after collapse near finish line

A participant in Sunday’s 42nd annual Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon died after she collapsed near the finish line, authorities said.

The runner was later identified as 22-year-old Taylor Ceepo. The recent graduate from Walsh University was pronounced dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, local reports said. She was about a quarter mile away from the finish line.

Her cause of death was not immediately known. The temperature in the city were in the 80s, which was warmer than average.

The marathon organizers released a statement, “We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the young woman who collapsed during the race this morning. Our thoughts and sympathy go out to her family and friends at this time.”