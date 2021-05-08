Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland-area juvenile detainees flip tables, cause other damage during brawl: report

No injuries were reported

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Several kids being held at an Ohio juvenile detention center near Cleveland started overturning tables and spraying fire extinguishers when a fight broke out Friday evening, according to a report.

The detainees tried unsuccessfully to get into the facility’s security control room, according to WKYC-TV in Cleveland.

The Portage-Geauga County Juvenile Detention Center in Ravenna, Ohio. 

The fight prompted the Portage County Sheriff's Office to intervene, eventually ending the melee.

No injuries were reported and all of the detainees were placed in a lockdown in their cells, according to the station.

The fight started around 8:30 p.m. ET. No other details were available.

