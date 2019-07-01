Clemson University student dies after falling off roof

A college student in South Carolina died early Sunday morning after falling off a roof, officials said.

The Clemson City Police Department told FOX Carolina the incident happened around 12:45 a.m. at a home on Greenville Highway, where officials were called after reports of someone falling off a roof.

The 20-year-old man, identified as Thomas H. Few, was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CONSERVATIVE STUDENTS THREATENED WITH DOXXING AT TEXAS COLLEGE

In a statement, Clemson University said Few was a junior construction science and management major from Greenville.

“Thomas was a valuable member of the Clemson Family, and we are deeply saddened by his passing,” Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students L. Christopher Miller said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Police told FOX Carolina they do not suspect found play but they're investigating the death due to the victim being under the age of 21. Authorities believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the incident.

‘I’M THE CHANCELLOR!’ UNIVERSITY LEADER, A FORMER CUOMO APPOINTEE, TELLS CAMPUS COPS AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

The university said that Counseling and Psychological Services is providing grief counseling for students. Those who want to speak to a counselor are asked to contact CAPS at 864-656-2451.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Clemson University President Jim Clements shared his thoughts about the student death on Twitter.

"I am saddened by the tragic loss of student, Thomas Few, and will keep his family, and many Clemson friends, in my thoughts and prayers," he wrote.