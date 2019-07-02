Clemson student who died in fall ‘slipped,’ fell backwards off roof: report

The 20-year-old Clemson University student who died early Sunday after falling off a roof had been drinking and attempted to jump from a railing to a roof on a garage, a report said, citing campus police.

Thomas H. Few, a junior construction science and management major from Greenville, apparently slipped and fell backward off the roof onto a concrete walk, The Greenville News reported. He was bleeding out of the back of his head and ears and nose, according to local reports. He was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Thomas was a valuable member of the Clemson Family, and we are deeply saddened by his passing,” Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students L. Christopher Miller said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The State reported that Few is the fourth student at the school to die in the past two months.