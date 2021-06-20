Expand / Collapse search
Claudette drenches Southeast, may trigger more flash flooding before strengthening to tropical storm again

System is expected to strengthen as it nears the coast Monday

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Tropical Depression Claudette is continuing its trek across the Southeast, hitting parts of Georgia and the Carolinas for a soggy Father's Day.

The center of the system, which downgraded to a tropical depression Saturday, now sits over Alabama, but the edges of the storm is touching the Carolinas. 

The system is expected to produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding across parts of the Florida Panhandle, Northern Alabama and Georgia throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service.

However, tropical storm conditions are expected again as the system nears the coast, hitting the Carolinas with storm conditions Sunday night and into Monday. 

TROPICAL STORM CLAUDETTE RAVAGES GULF COAST, TRACKING NORTHEAST

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect in North Carolina. 

Residents in the system’s path should beware flash flooding throughout Sunday.  

EARTH'S ATMOSPHERE TRAPPING ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ AMOUNT OF HEAT: NASA, NOAA REPORT

Claudette also spawned a suspected tornado that slammed through at least 50 homes in Alabama just north of the Florida border, flattening a mobile home park, tossing trees through homes and even blew the roof off of a high school gym.

  • Image 1 of 4

    This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on Saturday, June 19, 2021.  Authorities in Alabama say a suspected tornado spurred by Tropical Storm Claudette demolished or badly damaged at least 50 homes in the small town just north of the Florida border.  (Alicia Jossey via AP)

  • Image 2 of 4

    Danny Gonzales, right, stands in front of his flooded house with his neighbor Bob Neal, upset with power company trucks driving though the flooded neighborhood pushing water back into his home, after Tropical Storm Claudette passed through, in Slidell, La., Saturday, June 19, 2021.     (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

  • Image 3 of 4

    A flooded neighborhood is seen after Tropical Storm Claudette passed through in Slidell, La., Saturday, June 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

  • Image 4 of 4

    Danny Gonzales, right, stands in front of his flooded house with his neighbor Bob Neal, upset with power company trucks driving though the flooded neighborhood pushing water back into his home, after Tropical Storm Claudette passed through, in Slidell, La., Saturday, June 19, 2021.  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Louisiana and Mississippi saw flash flooding and heavy rains. There were no early reports of serious injuries or deaths.

Through the rest of the week, isolated thunderstorms will break out over the Coastal Bend. 

Minor coastal flooding will continue to be an issue into midweek. 

Fox News' Julia Musto and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report. 

