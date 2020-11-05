Election anxiety brings unrest across the nation
Protesters representing Black Lives Matter and Protect the Results march Wednesday evening, Nov. 4, 2020, in Seattle.AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Supporters of President Donald Trump protest the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas.AP Photo/John Locher
A group supporting the counting of every vote gathers on Grant Street in front of the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
A crowd takes part in a Count Every Vote rally in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP
President Trump supporters gather for a voters rights rally, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Capitol in Phoenix.AP Photo/Matt York
Protesters burn an American flag during a march following the presidential election Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Portland, OregonAP Photo/Paula Bronstein
Protesters march in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, following Tuesday's election.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Protesters march in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, following Tuesday's election.AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
A man wears a partially burned flag during a protest after the Nov. 3 elections, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Los Angeles.AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Minneapolis and State Patrol police arrest people on I-94 during the National Day of Protest rally and march, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Minneapolis.Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP
People take part in a protest for Black Lives Matter and to protect the vote after the Nov. 3 elections, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Seattle.AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
A person raises their arms as police form a perimeter during protests following the Nov. 3 presidential election in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.AP Photo/Paula Bronstein
A man yells during a protest after the Nov. 3 elections, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Seattle.AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Emergency crews attend to an injured man detained by police during a protest after the Nov. 3 elections in front of the east precinct station, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Seattle.AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Protesters march in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, following Tuesday's elections.AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
People protest in support of counting all votes in the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas.AP Photo/John Locher
A man walks in front of police officers during protests in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, following Tuesday's election.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
