Civil rights leader blasts McAuliffe's race-based teacher plan, calls it 'racist,' 'insulting'

Civil rights leader condemns McAuliffe's race-based teacher plan as 'racist' and 'insulting'

A civil rights leader and Virginia parent activists condemned Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe for emphasizing the race of teachers in Virginia's public school system and lamenting that more teachers are white while roughly half of Virginia public school students are not.

"It is explicitly and implicitly a racist approach to education," Bob Woodson, a civil rights veteran and president of The Woodson Center, told Fox News on Monday.

"We got to work hard to diversify our teacher base," McAuliffe had said at a campaign event in Manassas Sunday. "Fifty percent of our students are students of color; 80% of the teachers are white, so what I’m going to do for you — we’ll be the first state in America. If you go teach in Virginia for five years in a high-demand area — that could be geographic, it could be course work — we will pay room, board, tuition, any college, any university or any HBCU [historically Black colleges and universities] here in Virginia."

Woodson condemned this idea as insulting and racist.

"The assumption is that in order to recruit more Black teachers that you’ve got to subsidize candidates in order for them to teach, they’re not offering this to white candidates," the civil rights veteran said, adding that this assumes that Black students "need subsidies to teach."

"It's really insulting, too," he said. "Why is he talking about providing special assistance to teachers, candidates, and then talking about HBCUs? That's more than a [racist] dog whistle — that's a dog megaphone."



Anti-Biden rallying cry 'Lets Go Brandon' causes mainstream media meltdown

Corporate media and liberal reporters have come together, united in a common cause as everyone from allegedly neutral reporters to far-left pundits have gone nuclear in an attempt to shut down three words: Let’s Go Brandon.

The phrase became an internet sensation last month after an NBC reporter at a NASCAR Xfinity Series race incorrectly reported that fans in the stands were chanting "Let’s Go Brandon" following a victory by driver Brandon Brown, when they were really shouting, "F--k Joe Biden!"

Memes, jokes, and comments immediately began to spread across the internet posted by users mocking NBC’s coverage during the interview. The "F--k Joe Biden!" chants, which began at some large sporting events across the country as the president’s poll numbers sagged, have now been replaced in some venues with "Let’s Go Brandon" chants.

"This is, I think, a witty and funny viral take on the media’s dishonesty that they tell us something that is clearly not true that we can see with our own eyes, and that is why I think it’s so popular with so many people," Outkick founder Clay Travis said on Monday during "America’s Newsroom."

But the chant’s popularity has infuriated the left, resulting in an onslaught of angry tweets, columns and hot takes from liberal pundits. NPR labeled the term "vulgar" and CNN’s Edward-Issac Dovere was so offended by the phrase that he called it "an inside joke telling the president of the United States to perform a sexual act on himself."

Washington Post reporters Ashley Parker and Carissa Wolf wrote on what they considered "vitriol" from Biden critics in a piece titled "Biden's critics hurl increasingly vulgar taunts."



Russia, China leaders glaringly absent from COP26 climate summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are not among the world leaders in attendance at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, this week, raising questions among attendees regarding their commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Xi opted not to attend the United Nations’ summit in person, instead submitting a written statement that called on developed nations to take action but that did not include a new pledge on climate action. China is considered the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Putin also opted not to attend the summit in person, citing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. A Kremlin spokesman said the Russian government considered climate action "one of the priorities of our foreign policy," though the United States and other nations have criticized Putin for slow progress.

President Biden slammed China and Russia following a meeting of G-20 nations in Rome on Sunday, accusing both nations of making a lackluster effort to address climate change on the eve of the Glasgow summit.

"The disappointment relates to the fact that Russia, and including not only Russia, but China, basically didn't show up in terms of any commitments to deal with climate change," Biden told reporters on Sunday. "And there's a reason why people should be disappointed in that. I found it disappointing myself."



Sean Hannity slammed President Joe Biden Monday for embarrassing himself and the country during his trip abroad to Europe as part of the administration's climate change agenda

"This trip to Europe has been a complete total disaster," the "Hannity" host said. "It's sad, it's embarrassing, it's humiliating. But Joe Biden … [takes] a little nappy-poo in public during a meeting about climate change," he said about Biden, who is attending the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

"And then, of course, an aide has to rush over about Joe. Hello, Joe. Joe, Joe, wake up, Joe. This is the latest humiliating moment out of Biden," he added

