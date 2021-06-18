CIA headquarters scare caused by dog collar device

A dog collar device triggered the brief closure of the front gate at CIA headquarters in Virginia Friday as law enforcement swarmed the scene to investigate.

The intelligence agency told Fox News the device was a remote control for a dog training collar.

"The investigation identified the small electronic device by our front gate to be a remote for a dog training collar with no security implications," CIA spokeswoman CIA Spokesperson Nicole de Haay said in a statement. "Our front gate is all clear, and the matter is resolved."

No one was injured and normal operations were resumed, she said.

The incident prompted news helicopters and law enforcement agencies to respond to the scene as well as road closures. A law enforcement robot inspected the scene, WJLA-TV reported.

In May, a suspected intruder was fatally shot by FBI agents outside the CIA building while brandishing a sword.