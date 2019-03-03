Church shootings spur members to learn how to fight back

A church in Augusta, Georgia, is equipping its parishioners with the skills needed to fight back, following a November 2017 Texas church shooting that left 26 people dead, according to WJBF.

"It’s important for us to remain situationally aware in a world that is changing," church member Zachary Goodwin told WJBF. “When it happens, it happens, and that’s why we have these types of seminars to get a routine of what to do in that situation.”

Church attendees from all over Georgia traveled to Whole Life Ministries on Saturday for an eight-hour security seminar, taught by professional trainers from three different security firms.

Because their church has an open-door policy, those who attended the seminar say it’s important to be ready for any scenario.

“Sitting at church, anything could happen and we all have the same feelings, the same questions because what makes this situation different than others -- like schools and government buildings -- is we have to find balance between an open-door ministry, as well as a safe environment for those that choose to worship and to worship without threat or distraction,” Goodwin told WJBF.

Krav Maga, the self-defense technique taught in the seminar, was chosen because it’s easy to learn and simple to perform during stressful situations, Absolute Self Defense Instructor Tony Price, told WJBF. He says the prevalence of gun violence makes it better to be prepared for the worst-case scenario.

“It’s better to learn it and to know and never need it than really need it and never have it,” said Price.

He told Fox News the participants learned how to control an active shooter with training guns and handguns, how to place a 911 call, what to do when waiting for law enforcement and how to resolve the situation if it requires use of a firearm. The priority he says is non-violent conflict resolution. You assess the situation, spot a threat in advance and avoid it if possible.

"Most assaults occur in a 2- to 5-second range, it's a very short window, so people have to be prepared, said Price. "It was a very wide-eyed experience for them, we push people beyond their comfort zone with how fast these attacks can occur."

The Whole Life Ministries website described these trainings as "a seminar where participants will be performing scenario-based training with time after each scenario for review and discussion. Scenarios will cover a broad spectrum of threats and situations. Safety will be carefully stressed throughout."

One resident is taking a stand against what he believes is an attack on his faith.

“I think Christianity has been under attack since Jesus walked on the Earth and I think just as time has sped up and things have gone on, it’s become more and more under attack,” Whole Life Ministries security detail Aaron Cohrs said to WJBF. “I think the church just has to stand up for what we believe in.”

The hope is that these trainings empower those attending church in Georgia with the skills to save lives in the future.

"It's a blessing and honor to be able to provide these services and help people in worship to be fitter, healthier and safer," said Price.