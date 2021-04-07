California mom Maya Millete missing for 3 months, Chula Vista police share new details of case

Chula Vista, Calif., police released new details Wednesday in the search for May "Maya" Millete, a civilian Navy employee and mother of three who went missing Jan. 7, although they conceded they still had "no specific region or location" to comb through.

The Chula Vista Police Department said in a statement Wednesday that investigators had interviewed 47 witnesses, including friends, relatives and neighbors, received more than 40 tips and investigated all tips and leads.

Detectives wrote 12 search warrants, including one for Millete’s home, which they searched on at least three occasions. They were also combing through "thousands of pages of data" and reviewing other evidence, including video and digital records.

The department said it was getting support from the FBI and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Billy Little, an attorney for Millete's family, said her relatives were scheduled to meet with Chula Vista investigators Thursday and that they were "rooting for police" in the case.

The update comes exactly three months after Maya’s disappearance but also days Fox News reported exclusively this week that her husband, Larry Millete, may have suspected her of having a boyfriend on the side and allegedly discussed having him harmed.

A source says they overheard Larry Millete frequently discussing paying someone $20,000 to kill his missing wife’s other lover.

He allegedly first brought up the idea last summer, when he first suspected his wife was seeing someone else, but mentioned it as recently as Jan. 4, just a few days before Maya went missing, according to the source.

A Chula Vista Police Department spokesperson said they are aware of the alleged murder-for-hire plot and are investigating it along with other leads in the case. Separately, a family member who asked to remain anonymous told Fox News exclusively that Maya Millete told relatives during a January camping trip that, "If anything happened to me, it would be Larry."

He did not respond to questions about those accusations earlier this week.

And the department has said he is not a suspect.

"We have no suspects at this point but we certainly have people who remain crucial witnesses to her disappearance," the department said Sunday. "We are in frequent communication with our regional partners about this case and are working to identify evidence, locate it, analyze it and follow where it leads."

The Milletes allegedly had marital problems for at least a year before her disappearance on the same day that she scheduled an appointment with a divorce lawyer for the following week.

Larry Millete did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the police department’s latest update or say whether he would be meeting with Chula Vista police alongside Maya’s relatives Thursday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the case, regardless of how small the detail, to contact San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or the police department at 619-691-5151.

