Chula Vista police serve another search warrant at Maya Millete's home exactly 4 months after she went missing

The Chula Vista Police Department served a search warrant at the home of Larry and Maya Millete Friday, exactly four months after Maya disappeared from the residence without a trace, a CVPD spokesperson said.

A large team of CVPD officers and Border Patrol agents with cadaver dogs went into the home Friday afternoon, according to Maya's family attorney Billy Little.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said that about 12 police cars and a lab van showed up around 5 p.m. PT and were still at the Milletes' house as of 6:45 p.m.

Police searched the house on Jan. 10 and 11 after Maya went missing, and served an extensive search warrant at the Milletes' home on Jan. 23. Chula Vista police said this week that they've executed 23 warrants total.

MISSING CALIFORNIA MOTHER'S FAMILY HOLDS RALLY AT CHULA VISTA POLICE HEADQUARTERS

Maya Millete was last seen at her home on Jan. 7, the same day that she made an appointment with a divorce lawyer for the following week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her husband, Larry Millete, acquired a lawyer and stopped cooperating with the investigation three weeks after she went missing.

No suspects or persons of interest have been named in the case.