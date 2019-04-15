Gun inside diaper bag discharges, accidentally hits child and man at Chuck E Cheese

An adult man and a baby girl were reportedly shot while the man was changing the child’s diaper inside a vehicle parked outside a Chuck E. Cheese on Saturday in Alabama.

Vestavia Hills Police said the gun was hidden inside the diaper bag and it accidentally went off, hitting the man in the chest and the child in the leg.

Lt. Michael Keller told AL.com that they believe the man was searching for something in the diaper bag when he came in contact with the weapon inside and it fired. A single bullet discharged, hitting him in the chest and then striking the girl.

CALIFORNIA WOMAN WHO ATTACKED MCDONALD’S MANAGER OVER KETCHUP PLEADS GUILTY

The child was transported to Children’s of Alabama hospital in good condition. The man was transported to UAB Hospital Trauma Center and is believed to be in serious condition, the New York Daily News reported.

Witnesses said both victims were inside the vehicle when the shot went off. Three young men who were inside the vehicle with the victims or nearby when the shooting happened were visibly upset. They were taken from the scene by police, but were not handcuffed, AL.com reported.

“You don’t expect anyone would bring a gun around where kids would be. It just doesn’t make any sense,” John Gerrard, who was at the Chuck E. Cheese at the time of the shooting with his 2-year-old daughter and wife, told WBRC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said they are investigating the incident and trying to determine exactly what happened. Keller told AL.com that it was still “too soon” to determine whether the situation will warrant any charges.