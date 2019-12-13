Pictures: Christmas in FOX Square brings holiday cheer
Christmas festivities in Fox Square on 6th Avenue in New York City.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/01_IMG_5873.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People pose for a picture in front of the Christmas tree in FOX Square in New York City.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/01_IMG_5873.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/02_IMG_5819.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Christmas tree in FOX Square stands tall on Sixth Avenue in New York City.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/02_IMG_5819.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/03_IMG_5846.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Toy soldiers stand guard in FOX Square in New York City.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/03_IMG_5846.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/04_IMG_5840.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Two people have their pictures taken in front of the Christmas tree in FOX Square in New York City.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/04_IMG_5840.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/05_IMG_5691.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People walk past FOX Square on Sixth Avenue in New York City.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/05_IMG_5691.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/06_IMG_5780.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People gather around the Christmas tree in FOX Square before sunrise in New York City.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/06_IMG_5780.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/07_IMG_5684.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Toy soldiers stand next to the Christmas tree in FOX Square in New York City.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/07_IMG_5684.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/08_IMG_5809.jpg?ve=1&tl=1FOX fans photograph the Christmas tree in FOX Square in New York City.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/08_IMG_5809.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/09_IMG_5699.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People stop to have their picture taken in front of the Christmas tree in FOX Square in New York City.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/09_IMG_5699.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/10_IMG_5814.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A toy soldier looks out from FOX Square in New York City.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/10_IMG_5814.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/11_IMG_5833.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People look at the Christmas tree in FOX Square in New York City.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/11_IMG_5833.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/12_IMG_5866.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People stop by FOX Square to see the Christmas tree on display on Sixth Avenue in New York City.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/12_IMG_5866.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 11