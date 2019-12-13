Expand / Collapse search
Pictures: Christmas in FOX Square brings holiday cheer

Christmas festivities in Fox Square on 6th Avenue in New York City.

    People pose for a picture in front of the Christmas tree in FOX Square in New York City.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    The Christmas tree in FOX Square stands tall on Sixth Avenue in New York City. 
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    Toy soldiers stand guard in FOX Square in New York City.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    Two people have their pictures taken in front of the Christmas tree in FOX Square in New York City.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    People walk past FOX Square on Sixth Avenue in New York City.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    People gather around the Christmas tree in FOX Square before sunrise in New York City.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    Toy soldiers stand next to the Christmas tree in FOX Square in New York City.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    FOX fans photograph the Christmas tree in FOX Square in New York City.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    People stop to have their picture taken in front of the Christmas tree in FOX Square in New York City.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    A toy soldier looks out from FOX Square in New York City.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    People look at the Christmas tree in FOX Square in New York City.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    People stop by FOX Square to see the Christmas tree on display on Sixth Avenue in New York City.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
