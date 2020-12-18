Christmas 2020 weather forecast splits US

With Christmas Day just a week away, Americans making holiday plans following this week's massive winter storm system are wondering what to expect.

In brief, the answer may depend on which coast they live nearest.

While the West Coast will see warmer-than-average temperatures, states east of the Mississippi River are in for a chill, according to predictions from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center.

COLD CONDITIONS REMAIN AS NOR'EASTER MOVES OFFSHORE, RAIN AND SNOW EXPECTED FOR CENTRAL US

Though conditions are improving on the heels of this week's nor'easter -- which dumped more than 40 inches of snow in Binghamton, N.Y. -- another cool front is moving eastward and heading through the Midwest on Friday. The system will likely result in precipitation for much of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Next week, milder temperatures are expected west of Colorado's Rockies, while the Pacific Northwest will see rain and snow in the Cascades.

More snow is possible on Monday along the East Coast, though it will be a comparably light dusting of no more than three inches.

Temperatures will rise from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast, but the cold front will lower temperatures through the holiday.