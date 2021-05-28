Christine Hammontree disappearance: Maine police release new images of woman last seen in NYC's Times Square

Police in Maine spearheading the search for a 29-year-old woman who vanished outside a McDonald’s in New York City’s Times Square earlier this week have released new photos of her Friday in hopes the public can help track her down.

Christine Hammontree, a resident of Plymouth, Maine, was last seen on surveillance footage in the tourist-heavy area around 2 a.m. Monday, the Falmouth Police Department said. She was getting into a vehicle with a group of people who have not been identified.

"We are asking for the continued support of the public in any information that can help lead to the whereabouts of Christine Hammontree," Falmouth Police wrote in a Facebook post.

MAINE WOMAN MISSING WHILE VISITING TIMES SQUARE

In one image Lt. Jeffrey Pardue provided to Fox News, dated May 21, Hammontree is seen wearing a blue shirt and orange backpack. She is standing next to a suitcase.

In another image taken from surveillance cameras inside the McDonald’s in Times Square on Monday, Hammontree appears to be wearing the same shirt. That photograph was captured about an hour and a half before her disappearance.

Hammontree’s parents reported her missing Tuesday.

The New York Police Department told Fox News it is assisting in the investigation into Hammontree's disappearance.

She was wearing an oversized blue t-shirt, cut-off light blue jeans, sandals, and black Ray-Ban sunglasses when she was last seen, police said. She was also carrying the orange backpack.

Pardue told Fox News earlier that Hammontree was originally from Maine but had lived in New York City for a period of time before returning to the state.

