Homicide
Published

Christian college athlete, 2 others killed in New Mexico shooting that left 4 wounded

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
New Mexico police responding to reports of gunfire at a loud house party found seven people shot, three of whom were fatally wounded -- including a basketball player from a local Christian college.

Cops investigating the early Sunday shooting in Hobbs later arrested a 19-year-old man on a battery charge.

All three fatalities -- including University of the Southwest basketball player Lamar Lee Kane Jr., 22 -- were pronounced dead at the scene, Hobbs police said, releasing few other details about the incident.

Lama Lee-Kane Jr. played basketball at University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico. Mugshot for Bishop Henderson, 19, who was charged with battery in connection with a shooting that left Lee-Kane and two others dead and four others wounded. 

Kane’s teammate, Rontrell Hills, 23, of Louisiana, was among the four who were shot and wounded.

Another teammate, John Garcia, told the Albuquerque Journal the team was still trying to comprehend what happened.

“It’s just hard to process all this. It doesn’t seem real,” Garcia said. “I don’t think it’s really set in with me yet.”

Photo shows Coolidge High's Lamar Lee-Kane, left, fouling Woodson High's Dion Crumlin during a tournament game in Washington D.C. in 2015. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Kane played high school basketball in Washington D.C., according to the college.

The fall semester is about to start at USW, according to the paper. Students have been returning to Hobbs, where the campus is located.

The person who cops arrested was identified as Bishop Henderson, a local Hobbs resident. He was taken into custody Sunday afternoon, about 11 hours after the shooting, and jailed, pending arraignment.

“There is a possibility of additional charges in this case as it is still a very active investigation,” police said Sunday after announcing Henderson’s arrest.