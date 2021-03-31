Chris Watts still in touch with girlfriend he murdered his family to be with, fellow inmate says: report

Chris Watts, who is serving life in prison for murdering his wife and two daughters, is reportedly still in contact with the girlfriend that he killed his family to start a new life with in 2018.

A fellow inmate of Watts told the Daily Mail that Nichol Kessinger, who changed her identity and disappeared following Watts' arrest and conviction, still writes to him under a new name.

"He told me she said that she needed to speak to him to clear some things up," David Carter, who was released from prison in February, told the news outlet. "He wouldn't tell me exactly what she had said."

Watts, who used to work in oil fields, strangled his wife inside their Colorado home in August 2018, then drove to an oil site, where he smothered his two daughters with blankets. His daughter's bodies were found in an oil tank and his wife's body was found buried at the worksite.

Watts was having an affair at the time of the murders, telling investigators months after he was arrested and convicted that his girlfriend "never asked him to get rid of his family" but their relationship may have "contributed" to his decision to kill his wife and daughters.

Carter told the Daily Mail that Watts said he murdered his family because he didn't want to pay child support and feared his wife would take their Colorado house in a divorce.

"I don't buy any of that though," Carter told the news outlet. "I have a lot of things going on in my life, but I have never wanted to stop and kill my entire family because I wanted certain things to go my way."

Watts originally met Kessinger at work in June 2018 and almost immediately started having an affair, staying at her house frequently and going on vacation with her.

Shannan told Watts she knew "there was someone else" on the day he murdered her. Watts denied it but said the marriage isn't working, at which point Shannan told him he'd never see his kids again, Watts told investigators.

Watts said it was after that conversation that he strangled his wife.

Kessinger told the Denver Post in November 2018 that Watts was a habitual liar and he misrepresented his relationship with his wife to her.

"I don’t think there is a logical explanation for what he did," she told the Denver Post. "It’s a senseless act, and it’s horrific."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.