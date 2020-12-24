Chris Watts 'dreading' holidays, will spend it protective custody, according to reports

Chris Watts, the Colorado man sentenced to multiple life sentences for the 2018 murders of his pregnant wife and two young daughters, is dreading the holidays, according to media reports.

People reported that Watts will spend Christmas and the New Year in protective custody in a Wisconsin prison.

"He doesn't like talking about his life before prison but he has said that he used to be a huge fan of Christmas: decorating the house, spending time with family," according to an unnamed source who speaks with him regularly in prison, the magazine said. "And he knows 100% that it'll never happen again, and that it's his own fault. He's in a hell of his own making.

CHRIS WATTS’ FINAL TEXTS TO PREGNANT WIFE SHANANN WATTS BEFORE GRISLY MURDERS REVEALED IN NETFLIX DOC

"The prison has a 'Christmas dinner,' but it's basically bland turkey and potatoes," the jail source added. "It's not exactly the feast you'd imagine for Christmas. In a sense, that's more depressing, because it reminds the inmates that it's Christmas and that they're getting an inferior copy of the holiday."

Watts, 35, was convicted in the Aug. 13, 2018, murder of Shanann Watts, who was 15 weeks pregnant, in their home. He then took the body and his daughters -- Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, -- to a job site at the oil company he worked for.

Prosecutors said Watts smothered his daughters after burying his wife. Authorities believe he committed the murders because he was having an affair. Watts said he strangled his wife in their bed after he told her their marriage was over and she responded by saying he would never see their children again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While in prison, Watts has communicated with several women, People reported in October. He also reportedly has photos of his family hanging on his cell wall.

"He'll write his penpals this season, and they're sending him notes, as well," a source told People. "It's literally all he can do at this point. He hates the holidays."