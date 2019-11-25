Chinese woman who trespassed at Mar-a-Lago facing prison time

A Chinese businesswoman is facing prison time for trespassing at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and lying to federal agents.

Yujing Zhang, a 33-year-old Shanghai consultant, was convicted in September of trespassing at the Florida resort in March and lying to Secret Service agents who confronted her.

Prosecutors have suggested Judge Roy Altman give Zhang 18 months in prison.

Zhang had fraudulently gained entry onto the restricted Florida resort by telling a receptionist at the club and Secret Service agents that she was a member, taking photos ahead of a United Nations Chinese Friendship Association event – despite being repeatedly told that no such event was scheduled.

When Zhang was arrested, she was carrying four cellphones, a computer and an external hard drive. Authorities later found nine flash drives, five cellphone SIM cards, a signal detector that could spot hidden cameras, and around $8,000 in cash in her Palm Beach hotel room.

Her bizarre behavior and backstory led to suspicions that she was a spy for Beijing, but she was never charged with espionage or related crimes. Zhang’s text messages presented at trial suggested she was obsessed with the president.

Zhang had acted as her own attorney during her September trial and has not filed any documents regarding sentencing. She has no prior criminal record.

