Chinese woman arrested at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club is denied bail

The Chinese woman accused of lying to briefly gain admission into President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club last month was denied bail Monday by a federal judge, who says there is an "extreme risk of flight" if she were to be set free.

Yujing Zhang, appearing in a West Palm Beach court dressed in a blue jumpsuit with both her wrists and ankles shackled, also pleaded not guilty to federal charges of lying to federal agents and illegal entering.

Federal Magistrate Judge William Matthewman ultimately refused to set bail for the 33-year-old, saying there is an "extreme risk of flight" if she were released. The U.S. doesn't have an extradition treaty with China.

Matthewman remarked that "it appears to the court that Ms. Zhang was up to something nefarious" — a reference to the various electronics she was found to be carrying and that she left in her hotel room. Zhang, however, has not been charged with espionage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zhang was arrested March 30 after Secret Service agents say she gained admission to Mar-a-Lago by falsely telling a checkpoint guard she was a member.

The agents say she told a clerk inside she was there for a nonexistent Chinese American event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.