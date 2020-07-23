China sheltering fugitive military-linked biologist in US, FBI says

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



China harboring fugitive military-linked biologist in US: FBI

A biology researcher who falsely denied a role within the Chinese military to obtain a visa and gain entry into the U.S. is being sheltered in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, court documents filed by the FBI say.

The filing is part of a document that cites other cases in which Chinese nationals allegedly lied on their U.S. visa applications by hiding their military affiliations.

Tang Juan, a researcher at the University of California, Davis, indicated on her J-1 visa application that she "had never served in the military, but open source investigation revealed photographs of her in the uniform of the Civilian Cadre of the PLA [People's Liberation Army], and that she had been employed as a researcher at the Air Force Military Medical University, which is another name for FMMU [Fourth Military Medical University]," the FBI claimed.

Later, during an interview with FBI agents on June 20, Tang "denied serving in the Chinese military, claimed she did not know the meaning of the insignia on her uniform, and that wearing a military uniform was required for attendance at FMMU because it was a military school." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Portland mayor joins protesters – who demand that he resign

The mayor of Portland, Ore., joined protesters for an outdoor demonstration Wednesday night, but instead of finding harmony within the group, Ted Wheeler was unceremoniously told to resign.

Protesters who projected four key demands on the side of the Multnomah County justice building – including defunding the police department by 50 percent and freeing all protesters from jail - also listed his resignation as a demand.

The demonstrators said the city should redirect money from the police into the community – “especially the Black community.”



When Wheeler began to speak, however, shouts and taunts from the crowd nearly drowned him out. So he thanked attendees for coming out to oppose the Trump administration's "occupation" of the city and asked them to continue to resist the presence of federal agents. CLICK HERE FOR MORE



Geraldo Rivera blasts Biden's 'flamboyant' Trump racism claim

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera wasted little time Wednesday night coming to the defense of President Trump after 2020 presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden accused the president of being a racist.

In an interview on "Hannity," Rivera told the primetime host if Trump uttered a similarly "unhinged" comment about Biden, Democrats and the mainstream media would be quick to "blow him up."



"He's not a racist. I've known him 45 years," Rivera asserted.



"For Biden to say he is the first racist ever elected, that shows how disconnected Joe Biden is. Twelve United States presidents were slaveholders," Rivera argued. "Joe should do a little research before he makes flamboyant charge like that. So unhinged from reality." CLICK HERE FOR MORE

