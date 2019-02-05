Child sex case fugitive in 'Father of the Year' T-shirt captured in Florida

An Ohio child sex case fugitive in a “Father of the Year” T-shirt has been captured in Florida, officials said Tuesday.

Clarence Sheese, 50, was found living in Fleming Island after a tip, the Clay County Sheriff's Office in Florida said. He was arrested Monday on a fugitive from justice charge.

Sheese was wanted in Ohio for child sex crimes, Fox 30 Jacksonville reported.

“Clarence Sheese, your decision to flee here was a bad one,” said the sheriff’s office, which released a photo of Sheese in the distinctive T-shirt.

U.S. marshals assisted in the apprehension.

“To those who target Clay County citizens, for those who flee here to avoid capture of crime and to those who harbor such criminals, we will come get you,” the sheriff’s office said.