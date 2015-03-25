Child Killed in Accident at Oklahoma Fairgrounds

MARIETTA, Okla. -- An accident involving a barrel ride at an Oklahoma fairgrounds has killed an 8-year-old girl and left four other children seriously injured.

Love County Undersheriff Jason Bone tells television station KWTV that an all-terrain vehicle at the Love County Fairgrounds was pulling 55-gallon barrels that had been hollowed out so children could sit in them. He says the ATV was pulling seven barrels when the barrels overturned about 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Bone says the girl was pronounced dead at a Marietta hospital. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified her as Jaylen Wolf of Marietta.

Four other children ranging from ages 3 to 8 were hospitalized.

The ATV's driver was not injured. The Love County Sheriff's Office and the OHP are investigating the accident.