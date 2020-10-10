Child, 3, falls into Yellowstone National Park thermal feature

A 3-year-old child suffered serious burns after falling into one of Yellowstone National Park’s thermal features.

It happened Friday morning near one of Yellowstone’s main geyser basins.

“The child took off running from the trail, slipped and then fell into a small thermal feature,” park officials said.

WOMAN FALLS INTO THERMAL FEATURE AT YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK CLOSED DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS

The toddler was flown to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The burns were confined to the child’s lower body and back, officials said.

CALIFORNIA WOMAN GORED BY BISON AT YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK AFTER GETTING WITHIN 10 FEET TO TAKE PHOTOS

Yellowstone officials reported a significant injury in a thermal area just five months ago.

Then, a trespasser fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while backing up and taking photos, officials said.

Yellowstone barred visitors at the time to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The park has reopened in phases since then.