Girl, 2, flies out of vehicle in car seat, dash cam video shows

By Amy Lieu | Fox News
Dash cam video captured a two-year-old child in a car seat flying out from the side of a moving car on Monday.

A 2-year-old girl in a car seat flew out from the side of a moving car on Monday in Minnesota, and the moment was captured in a dash cam video of a driver who rushed to save the child.

Chad Cheddar Mock turned on a curvy road in Mankato, about a one-and-half-hour drive southwest of Minneapolis, when he saw the toddler fall out from the rear driver's side door, Minnesota's Fox 9 reported.

Mock wrote on Facebook that he wouldn't believe it himself if he didn't witness it.

Mankato police responded to the scene around 11:45 a.m., and said that the mother was driving the car at the time, Fox 9 reported. Though the toddler was properly strapped into the seat, it wasn't fastened to the vehicle, police said, according to the station.

“The young girl was very aware. She wasn’t crying when I picked her up. When more strangers were approaching she was a little more frigidity” Mock told The Mankato Times, saying on Facebook that the parents came back and that "the child was OK."

