Dallas top cop 'needed' by city, police official says amid chief's resignation

Amid a wave of police chief resignations across the United States, one law enforcement official is signaling his displeasure with losing Dallas' top cop.

“I hate that we are losing" her, Terrance Hopkins, president of the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas, said of Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall on Thursday.

Hopkins told "America’s Newsroom" that Hall, the first Black woman to lead the Dallas Police Department, was “what Dallas needed.”

Hall announced her resignation Tuesday, the latest in a string of police chiefs to step down amid growing calls for police reform.

Hall didn't cite a reason for leaving in her resignation letter obtained by Fox News. Calls and messages to the police department were not returned.

The announcement came shortly after inconsistencies were found in the department's after-action report detailing the first few nights of protests after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best recently left the force over efforts by city leaders to slash the police budget. Rochester, N.Y., Police Chief La'Ron Singletary on Tuesday said he will leave the department at the end of the month following criticism over his handling of the death of Daniel Prude.

“I think sometimes when these chiefs find it so hard to do their jobs, I think they just choose to do something else or go to other places," Hopkins said. “You have seen on several of these chief resignations where there are controversies with the mayors, the city councils so that government structure in each particular city weighs in heavily on a lot of these chief resignations.”

