Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Illinois
Published

Chicago woman jumps out 11th floor window with son, 1, after stabbing her father: report

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 2

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 2 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Chicago woman is accused of killing two children Thursday after jumping out of an 11th-flloor window of an apartment building with one child--her 1-year-old son--and leaving another child, who was 2, unresponsive in a bathtub.

Chicago police say the woman jumped out the window after stabbing her 70-year-old father several times.

The Chicago Police Department was dispatched to an apartment complex around 1:50 a.m. where they found the woman, believed to be in her 30s, lying on the ground with a 1-year-old, FOX32 reported, citing law enforcement.

CHICAGO POLICE ANNOUNCE ARREST AFTER 13 SHOT AT MEMORIAL FOR SLAIN PERSON

Police went to an apartment on the 11th floor where they found a boy, 2, in the bathtub and the 70-year-old man with several stab wounds to his face and body.

An unidentified woman in her thirties jumped out an 11th-floor window of this building in the 7200 block of South Shore Drive at around 1:50 a.m with her 1-year-old son, police said.

An unidentified woman in her thirties jumped out an 11th-floor window of this building in the 7200 block of South Shore Drive at around 1:50 a.m with her 1-year-old son, police said. (Google maps)

The man reportedly told police that the young woman is his daughter, and that she had stabbed him before grabbing her young son and jumping out the window.

The relationship between the suspect and the second child was not immediately clear. Police did not identify the woman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago where they were pronounced dead, FOX32 reported. The suspect and her father were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they are in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing and infants’ deaths were not immediately clear.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.