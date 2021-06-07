Chicago weekend violence: 55 people shot, including 11-year-old girl; 5 people killed, police say

Chicago weekend violence left five people dead and 55 total victims wounded – including an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy – as a result of dozens of shootings throughout the Windy City, police said Monday.

There were 41 shootings reported from 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Police Department said. Out of the 55 total shooting victims, the two youngest were wounded in separate incidents on Sunday.

Shortly after 6:45 p.m., the 15-year-old boy was standing outside on South Evans Avenue in the city’s Burnside neighborhood when he was shot once in his lower leg, police said. The only details provided by police about the shooting was that the victim said he "heard several shots and felt pain."

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was expected to survive.

Just hours later and roughly two-and-a-half miles away, the 11-year-old girl was struck once in the lower back during a drive-by shooting, police said. Witnesses told officers "they saw a unidentified occupant fire several shots from a red vehicle."

A family member rushed the girl to Roseland Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Officers are still looking for the gunmen in both incidents.

Earlier Sunday morning, eight people were shot in the Burnside section. Police said the group of people was standing on the sidewalk of South Cottage Grove around 4 a.m. when two people opened fire from inside a silver sedan. Victims ranged in age from 28 to 38, police said. Preliminarily, no one appears to have died from their injuries.

Meanwhile, the murder victims include a 24-year-old man who was found around 10 p.m. Friday unresponsive in his car, cops said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to his head and chest. He was rushed to an area hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police are still investigating the shooting and said they do not yet have a description of the suspect.

