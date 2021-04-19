Chicago weekend violence: 26 shooting victims, including 5 deceased

The Chicago Police Department over the weekend recorded 26 shooting victims, including five who have been pronounced dead.

Police recorded 21 total weekend shooting incidents between Friday, April 16, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 18, at 11:59 p.m.

Shooting victims include a 7-year-old girl named Jaslyn Adams who was shot to death Sunday at a McDonald's drive-thru with her 29-year-old father, Jontae Adams, who has been hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

"I am heartbroken and angered that a 7-year-old child was killed this afternoon on Chicago's West Side," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a Sunday tweet. "This unthinkable act of violence has no place here. The epidemic of gun violence cutting our children's lives short cannot go on."

In another Sunday drive-thru shooting, a 33-year-old man was shot in the left leg while a 19-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen at Popeye's. Both victims have been hospitalized, and the woman remains in critical condition, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

CHICAGO-AREA SHOOTINGS ON EXPRESSWAYS PROMPT ILLINOIS STATE POLICE TO SPEND $12.5M ON CAMERAS

A 17-year-old girl is in fair condition after two males exited a vehicle and shot her in the head Sunday while she was riding in a separate vehicle on the Lower West Side, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

Jawon L. Ward, 18, was shot dead at a Lawndale business where the shooter opened fire; an unidentified 44-year-old woman was also shot and wounded, according to the outlet.

CHICAGO’S LIGHTFOOT APPEALS FOR CALM, SAYS, ‘WE FAILED ADAM’

Four men ages 22, 43, 37 and 38 were shot in two separate Sunday drive-by shootings; the 43-year-old was pronounced dead after being transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, ABC 7 reported.

Verico Veal, 25, was fatally shot Saturday in Mogran Park on Far South Side, and an unidentified 33-year-old was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday in the West Side, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to the five who died from gunshot wounds, an 18-year-old female victim died after suspect Andre Thurman, 18, allegedly stabbed her on Saturday evening before police took him into custody, according to the Chicago PD.