Chicago weekend shootings leave 52 wounded, 9 dead, including 7-year-old girl gunned down in parked car

There were 52 people wounded, and nine killed, in the more than three dozen shootings reported throughout Chicago over the weekend, authorities announced Monday, as exasperated police brass say "senseless gun violence" has claimed the lives of "too many young people."

Chicago Police Department (CPD) reported 38 shootings citywide from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The murder victims include a 7-year-old girl who was fatally shot as she sat in a parked car next to her younger sister, police said.

The child was in the stopped vehicle in the city’s Belmont Central section, located in the northwest part of Chicago, around 2:50 p.m. Sunday when she and her 6-year-old sister were both wounded.

The older girl suffered gunshot wounds to her chest and torso. She was rushed to an area hospital but could not be saved, police said.

Her sister suffered wounds to her chest and right armpit and was "fighting for her life," CPD Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott told reporters later in the day.

According to McDermott, the children’s mother was helping them into the car’s back seat when the shots were fired.

"To say that I am sad and outraged would be an understatement," he said. "I can only hope that every resident of this city is as angry, saddened and outraged as I am at this time. Too many young people have lost their lives to senseless gun violence in the city of Chicago."

McDermott described Belmont Central as a "gang conflict area," and said he did not believe they were the intended targets.

He asked for the community to share with police any information in connection with the shooting.

In a separate incident later on Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk in the area of South Wolcott Avenue and West 60th Street at about 11:15 p.m. when someone approached him and opened fire. The teen suffered a graze wound to his face and was in fair condition at a local hospital.

And on Friday evening, a 14-year-old girl was walking along South State Street when she "got into a verbal altercation" with someone who then pulled out a gun and shot her in the right shoulder and wrist, police said. She is expected to survive.