Chicago shootings: Dozens wounded, including 3 fatally, in weekend violence

There were 22 shootings reported over the weekend in Chicago, which left over two dozen people injured, including three dead, police said Monday. 28

28 people were wounded in shootings across the Windy City from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The three slain victims – who all died in separate incidents – included two men, ages 29 and 39, and a 25-year-old woman, according to information released by the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

All three murders were reported on Saturday.

In the earliest incident, a 25-year-old woman was attending a party in the back yard of a residence on South Wood Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. when "her boyfriend’s handgun accidentally discharged."

She suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved, police said. Her boyfriend was ultimately taken into police custody.

Two of the youngest surviving shooting victims, both age 15, were wounded in separate incidents on Saturday.

In the first, a boy was walking along South King Drive just before noon when a vehicle rolled up and someone opened fire. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

His attackers drove off and are still on the loose.

Hours later at about 10:10 p.m., a 29-year-old man who was selling a gaming console met with two potential buyers, ages 15 and 19, when the sale went south. According to police, the trio had arranged to meet to complete the transaction when "one of the males purchasing the item grabbed the item and began to walk towards his vehicle without paying for the item."

The seller ran after the male and saw a second male inside the vehicle with his gun pointed at him, cops said.

"The 29-year-old male drew his firearm and discharged it striking both males," CPD said.

The boy 15, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was critically injured. The 19-year-old was shot once in the shoulder and was expected to survive.

The teens were hospitalized and taken into police custody for the alleged attempted robbery.

The most recent crime numbers are similar to records from last weekend when police said 22 people were shot and four were killed in 21 shootings.