Chicago police release audio clip as weekend gun violence leaves 7 dead, 46 injured

Another spree of weekend gun violence in Chicago reportedly left at least seven people dead and 46 injured, as police released an audio clip containing the sounds of barrages of gunfire heard during one of the attacks.

The series of shootings reached its peak early Sunday morning when 17 people were struck in three incidents in the neighborhood of Lawndale, prompting a nearby hospital to temporarily stop accepting patients as it was filled to capacity, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Audio from the tragic shooting at 18th & Kildare yesterday shows that criminals have no deterrent to carrying illegal guns in our city and this is what residents and police are up against,” Chicago Police Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi posted Monday alongside a clip containing sounds of one of the attacks in that area.

That shooting left a 33-year-old man dead and seven others injured. Barrages of gunfire and screeching car tires could be heard during the 51-second clip of it posted by Guglielmi.

GUNFIRE ERUPTS NEAR CHICAGO PLAYGROUND, INJURING 7

Two hours before that, a separate shooting a short distance away near a playground on the city’s west side left another seven people injured, with victims’ ages ranging from 19 to 25. Police say in that incident, someone began firing from inside a black Chevrolet Camaro on the street.

A 5-year-old boy riding in a vehicle also was among the shooting victims this weekend, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Friday night, a 33-year-old woman and 34-year-old man were stabbed during a dispute at a home in Englewood, according to the newspaper. When the wounded pair got into their vehicle and drove off, a man began firing at it from inside the home, striking the child in the left thigh.

That child was reported to be in stable condition after being taken to a children’s hospital.