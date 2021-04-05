Chicago weekend crime: 8 people murdered, 30 shootings reported citywide

Thirty-four people were shot and eight people were killed in Chicago over the holiday weekend, police said Monday.

The dozens of victims were wounded in 30 shootings that occurred throughout the city from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to statistics released by the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

The most recent homicide reported over the weekend involved a 45-year-old man who was discovered on South Throop Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the man was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

He was rushed to a local hospital, but could not be saved. Police were unable to get any information from him because of the severity of his injuries, CPD said. No arrests have been made so far.

Just hours earlier, two men, ages 19 and 20, were in a car that was heading northbound on Humboldt Drive around 7:55 p.m. Sunday when two men pulled up from behind the vehicle riding "two orange dirt bikes," police said. They opened fire from the driver’s side.

The younger victim suffered a gunshot wound to his neck and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The other man suffered three gunshot wounds to his back and a graze wound to the head. He was hospitalized with critical injuries, but his condition is believed to have improved after being treated, police said.

At least two other murder victims appeared to have been driving or in their vehicles at the time of their separate attacks, police said.

Police said there were 23 shootings with 30 victims during the same time frame last weekend. Three people were murdered last weekend.