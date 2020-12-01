Chicago violence up by half, 3,800 people shot this year

Gun violence continues to plague Chicago streets with the city seeing a significant uptick in shootings and murders compared to last year.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Police Department reported 3,790 people were shot through Nov. 30, compared to 2,403 in the same time period last year. Murders increased by more than half – 716 homicides through the end of November, compared to the 464 murders in 2019.

In 2016, the city saw 715 homicides, a figure that decreased each of the following three years.

Shootings in November increased from 154 last year to 267, according to police figures. Nearly 340 people were shot over the month as well.

The department also reported a bit of good news. The number of shootings and murders in November, while significant, reached a seven-month low.

For the year, Chicago police officers took more than 10,000 guns off the street, leading to more than 6,600 arrests, which is expected to end the year at a 10-year high.

Overall, crime is down 7% for the year.

"This has been a difficult year for law enforcement throughout the country as COVID-19 and civil unrest have converged to create changed environments in major U.S. cities," police Superintendent David Brown said in a statement. "Chicago is no exception."

He said police officers faced a nearly 300% increase in violence directed at them. Chicago police officers have been shot at 71 times this year; 10 were wounded.