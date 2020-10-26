Chicago violence: At least 6 dead, 18 injured in weekend shootings

Authorities in Chicago responded to at least six deadly shootings across the city in another bloody weekend that also resulted in an additional 18 people injured in the gunfire, according to a report.

7 CHICAGO OFFICERS SUSPENDED IN SCANDAL INVOLVING DISGRACED FORMER TOP COP EDDIE JOHNSON

CBS Chicago reported that one of the wounded included a 3-year-old girl who was inside a home at the time that she was shot in the wrist. The report said that a person of interest is being questioned in the shooting.

One of the fatal shootings in the city occurred in Marquette Park. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that a homeowner fatally shot a suspected burglar, who was reportedly in his 40s.

OFFICER SUES FORMER CHICAGO TOP COP EDDIE JOHNSON FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT

The Chicago Tribune has been tracking homicides across the city and reported that 631 people have been killed this year, which is a 193 jump from last year. The vast majority of homicides in the city were from gun violence.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox 32 Chicago reported Sunday that a man was stabbed multiple times and left in critical condition after getting into a verbal confrontation inside a store on the city’s West Side.