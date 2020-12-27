Chicago violence: 7 killed, 27 shot on Christmas weekend

At least seven people were killed – including three on Christmas Day—during the extended holiday weekend in Chicago, reports said.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that three people were killed in South Chicago early Sunday in a shooting. The three fatalities on Christmas included a shooting victim in Gage Park. A 20-year-old male was found with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, the report said.

There was a separate shooting in Rockford, Ill., on Saturday that resulted in three fatalities in a bowling alley, which was called a random attack. Rockford is about 80 miles outside of Chicago.

The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the city’s deadliest year for homicides, according to records that date back to 1965. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chicago Tribune reported that 753 people have been killed in Chicago this year, which is 244 more than 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report