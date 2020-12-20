Chicago violence: 5 killed, 29 shot in another bloody weekend

Authorities in Chicago reported 29 individuals shot this weekend, including five fatalities, in another violent weekend across the city.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that six people were injured in one incident in the early morning hours on Saturday at a bar in the city’s South Side. No arrests have been made, according to the report.

One of the fatalities on Sunday included a 71-year-old woman who was shot dead inside her home on the South Side.

Fox 32 Chicago reported that the shooting occurred at 7:40 p.m. local time, and involved two men who opened fire outside her residence. The woman was hit multiple times and died at Christ Medical Center. No arrests have been made.

The Sun-Times reported this week that the city is dealing with a spike in homicides in 2020. The report said that about 78% of the victims have been Black.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office says that 2020 is the first year since 2016 and just the second time since 1996 that there have been at least 900 homicides.

The paper reported that two people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a parking garage on Saturday night. A 23-year-old died in a separate shooting after he was struck in the hip, arm and shoulder, according to the report.

He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report