Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago violence 3 killed, 62 injured in weekend shootings

Chicago police responded to a mass shooting on Sunday night, a report says

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Chicago responded to another bloody weekend that included a mass shooting on Sunday night that resulted in one fatality and four injuries, a report said. 

TWO ADULTS, GIRL KILLED IN TRAIN COLLISION

CBS Chicago reported that the Sunday shooting occurred at 8:44 p.m. in South Shore. The victims—a woman and three males-- were reportedly fired upon by a black SUV. The woman, who was shot six times, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The others are being treated and are expected to recover.

Why is the media ignoring bloodbaths in cities like Chicago? Video

MASSACHUSETTS SHOOTING EYED AS HATE CRIME 

The Chicago Sun-Times wire service reported that a man, 25, was fatally shot early Saturday at a park on the Northwest Side. 

NYC TOURIST SHOT IN BROAD DAYLIGHT 

The victim was discovered with a gunshot wound to the torso and was pronounced dead at Stronger Hospital. Just an hour later, another man was killed and three others injured after a confrontation led to a shooting at a park. 

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CBS report pointed out that at least five of the victims who survived were 17 or younger.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money