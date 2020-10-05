Expand / Collapse search
Chicago's Crime Wave
Chicago violence: 3 dead, 34 shot in weekend

Chicago recorded its deadliest September in over 25 years, a report said

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Authorities in Chicago recorded another bloody weekend that included at least three fatalities and 34 people shot, local reports said.

CBS Chicago reported that the first homicide occurred at about 5:45 p.m. on Friday night that included a man, 35, and a 14-year-old girl. The pair was walking on a street when a vehicle pulled up and opened fire.

The teen was struck in the ankle and thigh and the man was hit in the head. She is in good condition and he was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead. The report did not identify their relationship.

On Sunday night, a 17-year-old boy was reportedly dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital after absorbing multiple gunshot wounds, Fox 32 reported. He was listed in critical condition.

Chicago recorded its deadliest September in over 25 years, WTTV.com reported.  Authorities reported 81 homicides last month, the report said.

“This has been an unprecedented year in policing, as a global pandemic and civil unrest have converged to present law enforcement with a crisis on multiple fronts,” David Brown, the police superintendent, said in a statement, according to the station. “And yet, our officers remain committed to improving public safety despite these challenges.”

