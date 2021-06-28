Chicago train collision: 2 adults, child killed in crash

Authorities in Chicago responded Sunday evening to a train collision with a pickup truck on the city’s South Side that resulted in the deaths of three individuals inside the truck, including a child.

Fox 32 Chicago reported that the train was bound for LaSalle and had 41 passengers on board. None were injured but a Metra employee was hospitalized and listed in good condition.

Greg Smith one of the passengers, told the station that the conductor blasted the horn, but "unfortunately they just couldn’t beat it." NBC Chicago reported that the train could have been traveling at about 79 mph when the impact occurred.

Fire officials told the Chicago Tribune that the three were pronounced dead at the scene. The paper reported that witnesses told officials that the crash scene that the driver of the truck tried to drive around the lowered gate.