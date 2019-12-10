Expand / Collapse search
Chicago's Crime Wave
Chicago toddler unhurt as father and another man die in gunfire exchange

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
An 18-month-old toddler escaped injury after his father and another man both died after exchanging gunfire on a Chicago street.

It happened Monday morning on the city’s South Side, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“They came in three waves,” Arturo Rodriguez said of the gunshots. He told the paper he heard them from his bedroom.

“All I heard was ‘boom, boom, boom,’ and then a woman screaming and a kid crying,” he said.

Police said Rayshawn Finley, 24, had targeted the boy’s father, Alton Ellis, 31, for “unknown reasons,” the paper reported.

Ellis was walking his son to school when Finley approached them and shot him three times in the chest and torso, the paper reported.

Police said Ellis returned fire, hitting Finley twice.

Responding officers found Finley in a car with wounds to both his thighs, according to the paper.

Doctors pronounced the two men dead at the hospital.