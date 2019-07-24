Chicago thieves steal mannequins wearing designer clothes

Three thieves smashed the display window of a high-end Chicago department store early Wednesday and made off with three mannequins wearing designer clothes, authorities said.

The theft occurred around 4:15 a.m. at a Neiman Marcus in the city's Magnificent Mile, a 13-block stretch of restaurants, hotels and retail stores.

The value of the clothes and other details were not released.

Chicago police said the thieves were wearing hoodies when they pulled up to the store, smashed the window, threw the mannequins into an SUV and fled. The figures also had designer bags and shoes.

At least two mannequin arms fell off and were left in the street with broken glass, police said. No one has been arrested.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.