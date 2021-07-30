Chicago teen charged with two carjackings as attacks have increased 50% over past year

A 16-year-old Chicago teenager has been charged with two carjackings as the number of carjackings has increased by more than 50 percent over the last year.

The teen boy faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon. The most recent carjacking occurred on July 17 when he allegedly took a vehicle from a 34-year-old man, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO'S TOP COP BLAMES CRIME WAVE ON COURTS FOR RELEASING VIOLENT OFFENDERS: REPORTS

He allegedly forced the victim to drive around several locations and to give up his credit card information for various purchases.

The teen was also identified as the suspect in an Aug. 31, 2020 carjacking where he took a vehicle from a 27-year-old man, police said. In that instance, he allegedly forced the car owner to drive him around and give his debit card information to withdraw money.

Carjackings in Chicago are up 51% so far this year, compared to the same time frame in 2020, according to police figures. There were 900 carjackings through July 27, compared to 596 through the same date last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Compared to 2019, carjackings have tripled, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The city experienced 286 carjackings at the same time that year, the newspaper reported.

Fox News has reached out to the Chicago Police Department.