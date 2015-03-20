Chicago shootings kill 2 people, wound more than 2 dozen

Shootings have killed at least two people and wounded more than two dozen others in Chicago since the start of the July Fourth holiday weekend.

One deadly shooting last night involved Chicago police. According to a Police Department news release, officers spotted a man with what appeared to be a gun sticking out of his waistband in the North Side Portage Park neighborhood.

During a foot chase, the man pulled a revolver and aimed it the officers, one of whom fired and killed the man.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a 34-year-old man was shot dead early Friday in the West Englewood neighborhood. He was killed by a gunman in a black vehicle.

The newspaper reports that at least 26 other people were wounded in multiple shootings.