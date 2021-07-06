Chicago July 4th weekend violence: 100 people shot, including 11 kids, and 18 killed

At least 100 people were shot in Chicago over the extended holiday weekend, including 11 children and a police commander, and 18 were killed , according to information released Tuesday.

There were 69 shootings from 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday, with 100 people wounded, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) said. The 18 murder victims are believed to have ranged in age from 19 to 46 and include at least one person who was fatally stabbed, police said. Meanwhile, some of the shooting victims were as young as 5 and 6 years old.

The Chicago Sun-Times called it the city's deadliest weekend of 2021 so far.

Eight shootings were reported on Friday evening into the night, with the first recorded at 6:30 p.m. local time. Police said two 20-year-old men were in a vehicle that was stopped at a red light when "an unidentified offender approached the vehicle on foot and began shooting at the victims."

One of the victims suffered five gunshot wounds throughout his torso and back and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The second victim was shot in the leg and was expected to survive. At least two other murders were reported before the clock struck midnight.

At least 12 shootings, including five murders, were reported on Saturday. Twenty more were reported on Sunday, including two in which people were killed.

On Sunday, a 46-year-old woman was discovered in the early afternoon inside a South Homan Avenue home with "multiple lacerations to the body," police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene and police are investigating.

At about 4:40 p.m. that same day, a 5-year-old girl was in an alley in the area of South Normal Avenue when she suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. The child was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

BLOODY JULY FOURTH WEEKEND LEAVES 150 FATALLY SHOT IN MORE THAN 400 SHOOTINGS NATIONWIDE

Separately, a 27-year-old man was riding a jet ski around 4:30 p.m. Sunday with a woman, 25, riding as a passenger when he was t-boned by a different jet ski being operated by a 53-year-old man. The 27-year-old suffered trauma throughout the body and could not be saved, according to authorities.

On Monday, at least 27 shootings were reported and five people were murdered.

Six people were wounded in one of Monday's shooting alone. Police said two males, ages 13, 21 and 26, and three females, ages 12, 29 and 34, were struck in a drive-by shooting reported just after 1 a.m., police said. The 21- and 26-year-old men could not be saved; the 12-year-old girl suffered critical injuries.

Meanwhile, officers were attempting to disperse a "large group" on North Long Avenue around 1:30 a.m. when someone shot at both the authorities and the crowd, officials said. A police commander was shot in the foot and a sergeant suffered a graze wound to the leg.

CHICAGO CROWD SETS FIREWORKS, DANCES ON COP CARS; AT LEAST 61 ARRESTED: REPORT

Both were taken to a local hospital in good condition. Police are still looking for the shooter.

Police recovered 244 illegal firearms and made 86 gun arrests during the holiday weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Monday, 1,613 shootings had been reported so far this year, with 2020 shooting victims, police said. There have been 363 murders.

Of the victims, 194 kids have been shot year-to-date, and 25 have been killed.